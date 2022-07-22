Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot memes: Ranveer Singh, a hot i-give-a-damn-to-log-kya-kahege Ranveer Singh, is trending on social media after his sensational nude photoshoot that broke the internet on Thursday night. The actor posed in nothing but his birthday suit as he lied naked on a Turkish rug and stared straight into the camera. The fans are amazed to see his confidence and that sculpted physique lying gloriously on the carpet. Twitter is abuzz with celebrations around Ranveer’s photoshoot. As his name trends on Twitter, netizens begin meme-fest on social media.Also Read - Ranveer Singh To Milind Soman: Heroes Who Went Bold With The Shock Of Nude

Many hilarious memes are floating on Twitter, sexualising the man for his guts and glory.

Check out these funny memes on Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot:

Me after spending my entire salary on swiggy & zomato #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/brwVN7rZeU — सोज्वळ कार्टी (@sojwalkarti) July 21, 2022



My distant cousin lost his money in gambling . Please help me to raise funds for him #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/WewtrUxm8f — Martian (@venus_martian99) July 22, 2022

Every 90s Kids In Photo Studio when they turn 1:#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/1YbmYSSai7 — Puru (@puru69) July 22, 2022

Also me (as a child) when my parents refused to buy clothes of my choice.. #RanveerSingh #PaperMagazine pic.twitter.com/CQgT0xbLvv — analiza pathak (@analizapathak) July 22, 2022

#RanveerSingh Cockroach when I turn on light at night : pic.twitter.com/pLgyG97aV8 — Ctrl C + Ctrl Memes 45 (@Ctrlmemes_) July 21, 2022

Sorry, I’m not at all here to troll@RanveerOfficial I just found this picture genuinely funny #ranveerified #ranveersingh pic.twitter.com/xtZh2alnIH — Meena Choudhary (@MeenaC48) July 21, 2022

Literally Lizards In My Room be like:#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/SMUBb7AZ2u — Yash Shashi Agarwal (@meagarwalyash) July 21, 2022

You were laughing at his clothes, now what will u do.#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/cvoOMLR3Ny — saloon yousafzai (@saloonyousafza2) July 21, 2022

#RanveerSingh at KJO’s office to discuss his next movie. pic.twitter.com/4uJDVxVjhv — King Cobra (@KingCobraVenum) July 21, 2022

#RanveerSingh

I think googled wrong Nora Fatehi pic.twitter.com/Rb1zJURyH8 — Priya Ojha (@PriyaOjha07) July 21, 2022

Ranveer is popular for his outrageous sense of fashion and for being comfortable with displaying the same in the media. The actor has rarely been seen in regular outfits. There’s always some quirk associated with the way he dresses around and perceives fashion. However, his new photoshoot is creating waves not because he is wearing something unusual but because he has dropped the very thing he’s known for – clothes.

Not just what he has done on the cover of Paper magazine but also what he has said inside the magazine, has got everyone busy on social media. An unabashed Ranveer says that people can’t handle his nudity on-screen, else he has no qualms in going bare-bodied for a film. “It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances, I’ve been damn f**ing naked. You can see my f**ing soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a s**t. It’s just that they get uncomfortable,” he tells the magazine.

What is your favourite meme on Ranveer Singh here?