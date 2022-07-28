Ranveer Singh Nude Photoshoot Row: Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot has created an unnecessary nationwide hoopla and furore among moral police. Ranveer, who had posed for a magazine photoshoot that also carried his interview also has FIR filed against him by a women’s NGO. The FIR states that Ranveer’s nude pictures hurt the modesty and sentiments of women. Milind Soman, who had received severe backlash on his nude photoshoot has broken silence on the issue. Milind and his then model-girlfriend Madhu Sapre had posed for an ad commercial, for which an FIR was filed against the duo. The model-actor gave his views on Ranveer’s nude pictures row and said nothing has changed in the country as now everyone can express their outrage on social media. Milind had to wait for 14 years before a judgment was announced granting him bail for the photoshoot as he and Madhu were accused of ‘hurting sentiments.’Also Read - Ranveer Singh Nude Photoshoot Row: Complaint Filed Against Ranveer Singh Before Maharashtra State Commission For Women

Milind Cites Architecture of Khajuraho

The supermodel in an interaction with Hindustan Times opined, “Nothing has changed because human beings don’t change. Since ancient times, people would have been talking about stuff that they like or don’t like. And there’s no time in history where everybody would have liked everything. So people would have objected. Even in the times when Khajuraho was carved, we love it today and we say it’s beautiful and part of Indian culture, but maybe some people objected (back then). But the king liked it so it was there. And today, we hear everybody’s voice, not just the king’s. We think 20 years ago there was not so much noise, but that was because we could not hear people’s opinions, now we can because of the internet and social media. Today we can hear everybody’s voice.” Also Read - Ranveer Singh's Mom-Sister Papped Outside Manish Malhotra Store, Fans Say 'Bete Ke Liye...

Milind Mentions Raja Ravi Varma’s Works

Milind further added, “If you look at Raja Ravi Varma, the famous Indian painter, there was a case against him more than a hundred years ago. And it was on similar lines, on what some people considered obscenity in his depiction of Indian women in his paintings. The same Indian law, because I don’t think that has changed very much either. There’s nothing else that is happening. People are talking, but people always talk. It’s just that nowadays we can hear everybody. That’s all.” Talking about his own nude photoshoot controversy he told, “I won’t do that again. There was a case that went on for 14 years. The issue was the representation of women. It wasn’t that we were naked or not naked or whatever. It was about how women are represented. That was the major aspect of the case at that time, according to me. So there are various aspects of the law that deal with this subject. So we have to see which ones are relevant and if they are actually relevant. Because finally, you don’t want to do something that’s illegal.” Also Read - Ranveer Singh's 'Bum-bastic' FIR And What Exactly is 'Hurting The Sentiments of Women', Complainant Speaks!

Milind Says, ‘Kuch To Log Kahenge’

Milind speaking about the legal aspects of such controversies in India pointed out, “It wasn’t about people talking when I said if I had known I wouldn’t have done it. It was about the legality. Even at that time, I wouldn’t have been concerned that people are talking. Of course, people talk. Kuch To Log Kahenge (people are going to talk something or the other) is a very famous song. That would not have bothered me, but I don’t want to do something that is illegal.”

Milind Soman is an Indian actor, supermodel, film producer and fitness enthusiast and the winner of ‘Iron Man’ title in 2015 triathlon.

For more updates on Ranveer Singh and Milind Soman, check out this space at India.com.