Erika Packard Copies Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot: One of the most popular supermodels in India, Erica Packard, recently seen as one of the contestants on Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' is following Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's footsteps for her latest photoshoot. Erika recently posted a semi-nude picture as she went topless, she also supported Ranveer by tagging him in the captions. Interestingly, it was not only the pictures but the caption that caught everyone's eyes. Erika captioned the post, "Out here giving Ranveer company But you cant see my bums " followed by a laughing heart emoji.

Soon as Erica shared the post, her friends and followers appreciated her for her bold photoshoot and witty caption. Actress Ridhima Pandit commented, "Ooh mamacitaaa". One of her fans wrote, "Your funny lot of love", another user commented, "Hi ERICA SINGH", and one more person said, "Another emerging national issue."

On a related note, Erika was the first contestant to get evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Despite of her brief stint on show, Erica managed to get an ample amount of fan following with her performance, social media presence and sense of humour. She had earlier told ETimes TV about her eviction, "I wish I would have been more calm and patient. There were many cameras around and I am not used to it. I was very conscious about what if I jump and then fall how will it look on camera. It was my first time and I did not have that attitude that let it be joh hona hai Ho jaaye."

Meanwhile in another news, Ranveer Singh was recently offered to pose nude again by PETA India. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has written a letter to the actor asking him if he would pose naked for their campaign. According to a report, the animal rights organisation wants Ranveer to promote vegan food through their campaign. The NGO asked if he would consider appearing nude in an ad by Peta India with a tagline, ‘All Animals Have the Same Parts Try Vegan?’