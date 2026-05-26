Home

Entertainment

Ranveer Singh offers prayers at Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru amid Kantara: Chapter 1 controversy and industry ban row

Ranveer Singh offers prayers at Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru amid Kantara: Chapter 1 controversy and industry ban row

The Karnataka High Court reportedly accepted Ranveer Singh's unconditional apology in the Kantara mimicry case after he submitted a revised affidavit.

Ranveer Singh at Chamundeshwari Temple (PC- Instagram)

Ranveer Singh visited the sacred Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru on Tuesday and offered prayers at the shrine. Videos circulating online showed the actor seeking blessings at the temple. According to Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority Secretary MJ Roop, Ranveer arrived at Chamundeshwari Hills around 7:30 am like a regular devotee, and temple officials welcomed him with a garland. Reportedly, the actor’s visit came after the Karnataka High Court directed him to visit the shrine in connection with the alleged Kantara: Chapter 1 mimicry controversy.

What is the Ranveer Singh controversy all about?

The issue dates back to Ranveer’s appearance at IFFI 2025, where he was accused of imitating the sacred Daiva sequence from the film. He allegedly referred to the revered Chavundi Daiva as a “female ghost” or “devil” while mimicking the deity’s expressions, which some people considered disrespectful towards religious traditions.

Following a private complaint filed by Bengaluru-based advocate Prashanth Methal, an FIR was registered against the actor under Sections 196, 299, and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Ranveer later approached the Karnataka High Court seeking to quash the FIR.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

In April, the Karnataka High Court reportedly accepted Ranveer’s unconditional apology in the Kantara mimicry case after he submitted a revised affidavit. Taking note of the fresh affidavit, the court disposed of the matter, directing the actor to visit the Chamundeshwari temple.

Ranveer Singh banned in the industry

While the Kantara mimicry controversy has been resolved, Ranveer Singh now finds himself at the centre of another controversy. On Monday, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer in the Don 3 matter, claiming he failed to respond to repeated requests to appear before the body and discuss the issue, despite being sent three reminders. The decision comes more than a month after Farhan approached the federation with a complaint over Ranveer’s exit from ‘Don 3’, which was announced by Excel Entertainment in August 2023, with a teaser revealing the actor as the new Don.

“The complaint was filed by filmmaker Farhan Akhtar before IFTDA on 11th April 2026, following which the matter was officially referred to FWICE for further course of action and appropriate intervention. In accordance with the principles of fairness, transparency, and natural justice, FWICE convened meetings to hear the matter from all concerned parties. Farhan Akhtar, along with the producer of the film. During the proceedings, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani informed FWICE that they have already incurred approximately Rs 45 crores towards the pre-production of the film.

He expressed grave concern that the sudden withdrawal of such a leading actor from the project at an advanced stage could expose the producer to severe financial losses and adversely affect the overall execution of the film,” FWICE’s letter read.Shortly after the directive, Ranveer responded through an official statement issued by his spokesperson. In a note shared by the actor’s spokesperson, “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect.”

It continued, “While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead.”

Also Read: Is Ranveer Singh really banned from Bollywood? Here’s how FWICE’s action could affect him

The spokesperson added that the actor has chosen to practice “restraint” in the Don 3 controversy. He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance,” read the statement shared by the actor’s spokesperson.

Also Read: Don 3 controversy: Ranveer Singh to return signing fee Rs 10 crore to Farhan Akhtar, offers stake in ‘Pralay’

Notably, the non-cooperation directive against Ranveer comes at a time when he is at the peak of his career with the blockbuster success of his Dhurandhar franchise.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.