Home

Entertainment

Ranveer Singh on Dealing With Deepika Padukone’s Mental Health Struggle: ‘I Felt Helpless’

Ranveer Singh on Dealing With Deepika Padukone’s Mental Health Struggle: ‘I Felt Helpless’

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently opened up on their understanding of mental health on Koffee With Karan 8.

Ranveer Singh on Dealing With Deepika Padukone's Mental Health Struggle: 'I Felt Helpless'

Ranveer Singh Opens up on His Understanding About Mental Health Issues: Ranveer Singh recently opened up on dealing with Deepika Padukone’s mental health issues in the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8. The power couple happened to be the first guests on the celebrity chat show hosted by Karan Johar. Apart from candid confessions and fun rapid-fire rounds, the show is also known for discussing issues that are often considered to be taboo in society. Karan, who has often explored issues and initiated conversations by breaking stereotypes though his cinema, asked about mental to Deepika and Ranveer. The duo honestly shared about their journey as a couple while understanding and dealing with depression.

Trending Now

KARAN JOHAR SHARES PICTURES FROM FIRST EPISODE OF KOFFEE WITH KARAN 8:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

You may like to read

RANVEER RECALLS DEALING WITH DEEPIKA’S MENTAL HEALTH STRUGGLE FOR THE FIRST TIME

Ranveer said, “When it first happened in 2014, I was shooting. She called and she said ‘I’ve had a blackout and I’ve had a fall. Can you come home?’ I cut the call, and I was on my bike and when I saw her, something wasn’t right. She’s in front, she’s looking at you but she’s not all there.” He further added, “One day at breakfast she was sitting across me, and she was just crying and there were just tears. Copious tears flowing down. When he asked the actress about the same, she did not have an answer. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor told, “She’s like ‘I don’t know’. I got up and went to her and I was like tell me. The reason I remember that vividly is because it was that moment where I felt completely helpless.”

DEEPIKA REFLECTS ON RANVEER’S UNDERSTANDING OF DEPRESSION

Deepika shared her views on Ranveer’s understanding of depression and opined, “I think he understands mental illness today slightly better than he did back then. The fact that he created a safe space for me to be able to be vulnerable, to be able to share, to be able to communicate because a lot of times you are just feeling so many things, you don’t know how to articulate it.” She also pointed out, “He didn’t know better. He’s learnt over a period of time how to be a caregiver but in that moment, we were all going through it for the first time.”

Deepika will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in crucial roles. She is also starring opposite Prabhas in Nag Ashwin Kalki 2898 AD. Her first look from Singham Again as Lady Singham Shakti Shetty was unveiled by Rohit Shetty on October 15, 2023, which marks the first day of Navratri. Deepika is also expected to have a special appearance in Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani and Sharvari Wagh starrer War 2.

Ranveer is currently gearing up for Rohit Shetty’s Ajay Devgn, Deepika and Tiger Shroff starrer Singham Again.

Good news! is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.