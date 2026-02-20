Home

Ranveer Singh receives extortion threats from US number by Lawrence Bishnoi gang, demands Rs…

The Bollywood industry is currently under a deep security shadow, with fresh concerns emerging over the safety of top stars. Days after shots were fired outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence, a fresh and troubling development has surfaced in Mumbai’s crime landscape. According to police sources, actor Ranveer Singh was allegedly targeted in an extortion attempt linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, intensifying concerns around celebrity security.

