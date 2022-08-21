Ranveer Singh Naked Photoshoot Controversy: Actor Ranveer Singh shared pictures from his naked photoshoot last month, which caused a stir on social media. While many from the industry came in support of the actors, others called him out. An FIR was lodged against the actor insisting that he had outraged the modesty of women by posing for such pictures. The actor was summoned by Mumbai Police and he has now requested a two-week extension.Also Read - Mumbai Police Receives Threat Message From Pak Number Mentioning 26/11 Like Attack; Security Agencies Alerted

On Monday, Ranveer was supposed to appear at the Chembur police station, but he has requested an extension. Mumbai Police’s statement read, “Chembur police station had summoned actor Ranveer Singh asking him to appear tomorrow. The actor has sought 2 weeks time to appear, now fresh summons will be sent by Chembur police after fixing a new date.” Also Read - Jiah Khan's Mother Rabia To Be Cross Examined In Court After She Says, No Evidence Was Collected By Police Or CBI To Prove That Her Daughter Committed Suicide

Ranveer Singh was called to the station on August 22, 2022. An official stated last week that the Mumbai Police would be recording Ranveer Singh’s statement in a case brought against him for sharing naked pictures of himself online. Also Read - Mumbai Police Arrests Obode Afridi Who Harassed, Threatened Urfi Javed

Ranveer Singh’s Pictures That Created Controversy:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Last month, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed at the Chembur police station against Ranveer Singh by an officer of an NGO. According to the lawsuit, the actor hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty with his photographs.

Actors like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Vidya Balan, among others, spoke up on the matter and defended him. Deepika Padukone hasn’t openly addressed the matter, but she shared pictures from their latest runway performance.

Watch this space for further updates!