Ranveer Singh Finally Responds to Samantha's Solid Compliments: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is receiving accolades for her debut in Koffee With Karan Season 7 long with actor Akshay Kumar. Samantha had praised actor Ranveer Singh on Karan Johar's celeb chat show and now the latter has also complemented the Tollywood star. Ranveer, in one of his recent interviews lauded Samantha and called her 'immensely talented.' The actor also expressed his wish to act in a 'full-fledged feature film with Samantha in future.' KJo, during the rapid-fire round asked Samantha if she were hosting a bachelorette party, which 'two Bollywood hunks' would she hire to dance? The actor responded by saying, "Ranveer Singh and Ranveer Singh." Samantha was quizzed by Karan if she were 'cast in a love triangle with Akshay Kumar', who is the 'second male actor' she'd pick. The actor told, ""Ranveer Singh. You know, yesterday I shot an ad with him and I am Ranveer-ified completely. A fan for life."

Ranveer Calls Samantha Immensely Talented

Ranveer, in a Bollywood Hungama interview shared his experience of working with Samantha on the ad and stated, "Hopefully, we'll have a more in-depth collaboration in the future because I think she is a wonderful person, a very warm person, lovely energy and an immensely talented person. We did an ad film together. There's where we met and engaged for the first time. It's on that day that she said that 'Hey I'm actually shooting for Koffee With Karan tomorrow'." He further added, "I appreciate her as an artist immensely and even more so as a person, even one to one she's so lovely, she's so warm, she's light-hearted, she's humourous and it's wonderful that through advertising one is able to connect to one's co-actors. Hopefully I'll do a full-fledged feature film with her in the future."

Samantha was recently seen in the Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which also featured Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She will soon be seen with Vijay Deverakonda in their Telugu film, Kushi.

Ranveer will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus co-starring Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez.

