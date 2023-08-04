Home

‘Laughing, Crying, Whistling’: Deepika Padukone Reaction To Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, and Dharmendra celebrated the film’s success.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied knots on November 2018. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Karan Johar’s latest offering Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani continues to receive rave reviews from fans and critics. The film, which is going strong and minting money at the box office, has created a huge buzz and fans are loving it. After the success of his film, its male lead Ranveer Singh went on a movie date with his lady love Deepika Padukone to watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on Saturday. The lovebirds had a gala time watching the blockbuster hit and it was evident from the video the Simba star shared on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the cast and crew of the film including Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, and Dharmendra gathered in Mumbai to celebrate the film’s success. During the event, Ranveer revealed his lady love Deepika Padukone’s reaction after watching the film.

Deepika Padukone’s Reaction To Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

During the media interaction, Ranveer revealed that Deepika loved the film. He said, “She loved it. It was one of the most memorable and fulfilling movie-watching experiences of my life. I took her on a Saturday night to watch the film. It was just the two of us sitting in the last row and I had seen the film already. So, I was really just there for her reaction.”

“She was laughing, crying, clapping, whistling and oftentimes turning to me and saying ‘awwww.’ So yeah, I had the best experience sitting with her and watching the film. She is very proud of me and I am happy with that,” he added.

Lovebird Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Movie Date

Ever since Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot, they have never held back in giving fans couple goals. They have been grabbing headlines with the love and admiration they share for each other. The couple, who went for a movie date on Saturday, dropped a video that made heads turn and left the Internet smiling. Deepika was seen shaking a leg to a popular dance number from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, What Jhumka. The video also shows Deepika praising her husband Ranveer saying, “Only you can do this.”

Dropping the video on Instagram, Ranveer captioned, “She LLLLLLLOVED it! @deepikapadukone #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani.”

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Helmed by filmmaker Karan Johar, who marks his directorial comeback after seven years, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as leads. Besides the leads, the blockbuster movie sees Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in key roles. Shot in the snow-clad mountains of Gulmarg to the swanky green valley of Srinagar, the movie is a mix of romance, family drama, heartbreak, singing and dancing to the wedding.

