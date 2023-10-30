Home

Ranveer Singh breaks the internet as he unveiled the FIRST LOOK of Simmba from Singham Again. The powerful poster featured Lord Hanuman in the background - Check Deepika Padukone's reaction!

Ala Re Ala Simmba Ala! Ranveer Singh is all set to return in an as Simmba. The actor dropped a powerful first look from Rohit Shetty’s directorial. The poster came days after the director released Deepika Padukone’s poster as the ‘brutual and violent’ Lady Singham. The social media platforms exploded soon after Singh dropped the powerful poster featuring Lord Hanuman in the background. He will reprise his role as Sangram Simmba Bhalerao five years after the release Simmba. The caption on the post read, “SABSE NATKHAT, SABSE NIRALA!!!ALA RE ALA, SIMMBA ALA!!! 👮🏻‍♂️🦁💪🏾 #SinghamAgain (sic).”

Ranveer Singh is Back as Simmba And How

Deepika Padukone REACTS to Ranveer Singh’s Simmba Poster

Ranveer Singh’s Simmba poster got a quick reaction from wifey Deepika Padukone. She shared the poster on her Instagram account and captioned it, “SinghamAgain | @ranveersingh.” DeepVeer fans dropped heart-eyes for the duo in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “You guys keep rocking .. don’t care what anyone says ..❤️for you both ❤️ (sic).” Another user wrote, “Bajrangbali piche iska matlab picture super duper hit🔥(sic).” The third user wrote, “Can’t wait to see u both 😍😍(sic).”

As Rohit Shetty gears up for the release of the third installment, the director creates excitement among viewers with the film’s character reveals. For the unversed, Ajay Devgn played Inspector Bajirao Singham in the first installment of Rohit Shetty’s cop verse, which debuted in theatres in 2011. Inspector Singham strives against all obstacles to improve society. The second installment of the series, Singham Returns, was then revealed by the director, and fans were thrilled to see it on a huge screen. Now, Singham Again, the third installment in Rohit Shetty’s police universe, is expected to feature an impressive cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Ajay Devgn.

