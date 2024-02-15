Home

Ranveer Singh’s Shaktimaan Trilogy to Release During Festive Weekend in 2026? Actor to Finish Don 3 First – Read on

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh is finally all set to get into the shoes of India’s iconic superhero – Shaktimaan. The actor has charted out the list of the films he’s going to begin soon and the Shaktimaan trilogy is going to be his next. Speculations have been rife about the film being shelved. However, it now seems like the makes are finally ready to begin the pre-production work on the film and things are turning smooth now.

As per a report published in Peepingmoon, Ranveer will be first finishing Don 3 with Farhan Akhtar after which he will shift to shooting the Shaktimaan trilogy. The actor will be playing the role of the superhero and his alter ego – journalist Gangadhar Tilak, originally played by Mukesh Khanna in the TV show which ran from 1997 to 2005 and became a part of life and culture for a whole generation. It’s a three-part franchise backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and Sony Pictures India. The trilogy is expected to be helmed by Basil Joseph who earlier directed the 2021 Malayalam superhero film ‘Minnal Murali’ starring Tovino Thomas. It’s going to be a marathon run of scriptwriting, shooting and the hefty post-production work from next year.

The report suggested that the scripting of the film is expected to be finished by the end of this year and the first half of the next year will be dedicated to doing all the pre-production work. This will be followed by a rigorous shoot schedule in the second half of the next year. The first part of the trilogy shall be ready for a festive weekend release in 2026. Apart from Basil Joseph, Minnal Murali writers Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew along with Gullak fame Durgesh Singh have collaborated to write an interesting script for the trilogy.

Ranveer is going to utilise this year to finish shooting for Don 3. The film is expected to go on the floors in August and be finished by the year’s end. He has got Singham Again in between in which he reprises his cop role – Simmba for Rohit Shetty. The film that he might announce soon is a Pan-India one with a popular Tamil director. The conversation is on and he might just sign on the dotted line soon. Are you excited about the Shakitimaan movie, though?

