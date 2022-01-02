Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh rang in the New Year with a holiday away from the hustle and bustle of city life. There are shots of him marvelling at the blue skies, the beaches, and the sand, as well as pictures of him showing off his toned physique and another where he is sipping a drink. Guess who else took these stunning photos? It’s Deepika Padukone, of course. Ranveer’s photos from the Maldives show him soaking up the sun and relaxing on the sands. “First day of the rest of my life,” he said in the caption.Also Read - WATCH: Ravi Shastri Grooves With Ranveer Singh, Balwinder Singh Sandhu as 83 Team Celebrate New Year's Party

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s post from the Maldives:

Deepika Padukone requested credit for her photography abilities in a response to the photos, writing, “(Camera emoji) credit?” “Thanks for the motivation,” vocalist Jonita Gandhi commented, while filmmaker Zoya Akhtar reacted with heart and smiling emojis and designer Anaita Shroff wrote, “Cheers hottie!” with a red heart emoji. Also Read - 83 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh Starrer Earns Close To Rs 72 Crore In Week One

Ranveer Singh also posted another video, this time with superstar and wife Deepika Padukone. She can be seen eating in the video. “Are you having fun, baby?” Singh questions, being the adoring spouse that he is. “We’re here to have fun, what else are we here for?” the diva responds. She even adds a smidgeon of accent to the sentence, emulating Simmba actor in the popular sports drama ‘83.’ “Happy New Year,” Ranveer Singh said in the caption.

Check this out:

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have always grabbed our attention with their enthralling chemistry. The adorable duo has worked in several hit films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat. On a scale of 1 to 10, how much do you adore DeepVeer?

