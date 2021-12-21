New Delhi: Bollywood movie ’83’, based on Kapil Dev-led Indian cricket team’s victory in 1983 World Cup, has been declared tax-free in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government in national capital said on Tuesday. The Sports drama starring real life couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as Indian skipper Kapil Dev and his wife Romi Bhatia, is slated to release in theatres on December 24, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.Also Read - 83 Movie Review Video: Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Starrer 83 Is A Thrill-Filled Film, An Ode To India's First World Cup | Watch

Directed by Kabir Khan, ’83’ is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film chronicles India’s win under Kapil Dev’s captainship, when the team defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.

In the movie where Ranveer Singh will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev, also starring are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi.

Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios have joined hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu versions respectively of the film. Prithviraj’s production and Kichcha Sudeepa’s Shalini Arts are set to present the film in Malayalam and Kannada versions.

The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Sheetal Vinod Talwar, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd.

