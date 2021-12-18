Dubai: Bollywood superstars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, as well as cricket luminaries Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, and Mohinder Amarnath, were ecstatic to witness glimpses of the film projected onto the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai for the final leg of promotions for the upcoming sports epic ’83.’ The video has gone popular on social media, and cricket lovers are anticipating the release of the film. The crew was moved by the moment of pride, which filled their hearts with love. Padmavat lead was seen crying as she was overcome with emotion as she watched the trailer unfold on the iconic landmark.Also Read - Ranveer– Deepika in Awe as 83 Trailer Features on Burj Khalifa, Actor Screams ‘Kya Baat Hain’- Watch

The film’s crew travelled to Dubai after witnessing the trailer light up the world’s tallest structure at the just concluded Red Sea International Film Festival. While Ranveer went for glitter with his blingy gown, Deepika opted for a classic look. Kabir Khan, the film’s director, and his wife Mini Mathur were also in attendance. Also Read - Deepika Padukone's Bright Pink Ruffle Gown From 83 Promotions Totally Reminds us of Her Cannes 2018 Look - Which One's Better?

Ranveer shared the video on his Instagram as he wrote in the caption, “The champions on the tallest building of the world! @burjkhalifa 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D. #ThisIs83 (sic).” Also Read - Kapil Dev: Not Good to Point Fingers on Anybody Before Big Tour Like South Africa, Virat Kohli's Timing Not Right

Take a look:

Gavaskar, Kapil, and Amarnath have shared the dressing room for a long time. Away from commentary duties since the end of the India-New Zealand Test series, Gavaskar is on a rest from the game and is enjoying his time with his former teammates.

All the greats of India’s famous World Cup win are currently busy promoting the much-awaited movie through different platforms. Kapil Dev was a great all-rounder, who was born with some rare natural gifts – athleticism, supreme fitness, and a deadly outswinger to the right-handers. The legend is currently associated with a TV news channel as an expert.

Former national selector Amarnath, who played 69 Tests and 85 ODIs, has been away from the cricket scene for a long. But the movie has brought all the cricket greats together. Earlier, speaking to IANS, Kriti Azad had informed that all the scenes of the movie which came out so far are “real with no added flavour”.

83′ is a sports drama starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, commonly known as the ‘Haryana Hurricane,’ and is based on India’s spectacular cricket World Cup victory in 1983. Deepika Padukone has been cast as Romi Dev, Kapil’s wife. The movie also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R. Badree, and Pankaj Tripathi.

The movie is due to hit theatres on December 24, and we can’t wait!

(With inputs from IANS)