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Ranveer Singh sticks close to Deepika Padukone at airport in first appearance after pregnancy anouncement - Watch

Ranveer Singh sticks close to Deepika Padukone at airport in first appearance after pregnancy anouncement – Watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made their first public appearance after announcing their second pregnancy, and the video quickly went viral online. Ranveer was seen staying close to Deepika, being protective and attentive like a doting husband.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh make stylish entry (PC: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who are expecting their second child, were recently spotted together at the airport. Deepika’s pregnancy glow was a sight to behold as she wore a blue co-ord set, while Ranveer’s protective demeanour won fans’ hearts. The beloved Bollywood couple are currently experiencing one of the most beautiful phases of their lives. Deepika, who recently surprised fans by announcing her second pregnancy, was seen in public for the first time late Monday night. The power couple were spotted together at the airport, marking the first time since sharing the happy news that they were captured together on camera.

As always, Ranveer Singh played the role of a gentleman and a caring husband. As soon as their car pulled up at the airport, he got out first and opened the door for Deepika. His thoughtful gesture is quickly going viral on social media, with fans calling them the perfect couple goals. Ranveer was also seen holding Deepika’s hand the entire time, shielding her from the crowd and guiding her inside.

How did Deepika and Ranveer look at the airport?

Amid rumours of her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone’s face clearly showed a distinct glow. She chose a comfortable yet stylish outfit for her trip, wearing a baggy blue denim co-ord set that looked great on her. To add a cool vibe, she paired it with bright yellow shoes and black sunglasses. The actress tied her hair in a sleek bun, completing her classic look, and carried a large designer bag. Ranveer Singh, meanwhile, wore a white T-shirt with classic blue denim. Black sunglasses and a side bag added to his casual, cool look.

Watch Deepika and Ranveer’s video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

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Deepika and Ranveer are already parents to a lovely daughter, Dua. The news of their second child has brought joy to the entire family. Interestingly, even during this pregnancy, Deepika is not shying away from her professional commitments. She will soon be seen in the film King alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Her next movie will be Raaka, starring Allu Arjun. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is currently celebrating the success of his blockbuster film Dhurandhar 2. (Also Read: Raaka makers cut Deepika Padukone’s role in the film? Team says ‘Everything is…’)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced that they are expecting their second child on April 19, 2026, via a joint Instagram post featuring their daughter, Dua, holding a positive pregnancy test. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone confirms pregnancy with cute post, set to welcome second baby with Ranveer Singh- See pic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

The couple welcomed their first child on September 8, 2024, and are now expecting another baby, drawing congratulations from fans and celebrities.

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