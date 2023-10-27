Home

Ranveer Singh’s Story About Seeing Deepika Padukone at Bhansali’s Office is a LIE, Here’s Proof!

On Koffee With Karan Season 8, Ranveer Singh was full of dreaminess as he talked about seeing Deepika Padukone entering the Bhansali office through heavy door as the whiff of sea-wind touched her face. Now, we have found something that would change your perception about him.

Ranveer Singh's viral video from Koffee With Karan

Ranveer Singh viral video: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made the world look a little dreamier with their appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 8. The show left the fans with heart eyes and a whiff of romance in the air. However, a video is now going viral on the internet which may just break your hearts if you, too, like us fell in love with an unbelievable chemistry of Ranveer-Deepika in episode 1 of Koffee With Karan.

Someone just went back to Ranveer’s first appearance on the chat show where he appeared with Anushka Sharma, who was also his then-girlfriend. The clip shows him describing the moment he saw her entering the room and he uses the same explanation that he used while describing Deepika’s entry into the Bhansali office. Ranveer talks about Anushka and says that she entered the office with heavy doors and the wind hit her face and it looked like a picture-perfect moment. Now, if you have seen the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, you would know that that’s the same explanation that he gives while describing his wife and how he got mesmerized by her chikankari suit and the whiff of the sea wind hitting her face. You have to watch the video to believe it. Watch it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glamour Alert (@glamouralertofficial)

Ranveer and Deepika have been married for five years now. The duo had a lavish wedding at Italy’s Lake Como. Their wedding video was also revealed for the first time on Koffee With Karan and it just made the fans, and Karan Johar, very emotional. So much so that the fans started to write things like Ranveer doesn’t love Deepika but worship her. Now, with this clip, there’s going to be a dent in the feelings but it would be interesting to see if Ranveer somewhere has an explanation for the same.

As is, DeepVeer stays and so does their chemistry which can make the best of the couples envious. What are your thoughts on this video?

