Home

Entertainment

Ranveer Singh Threat Case: Mumbai crime branch issues LOC against Lawrence Bishnoi gang aide over Rs 20 crore demand

Ranveer Singh Threat Case: Mumbai crime branch issues LOC against Lawrence Bishnoi gang aide over Rs 20 crore demand

The Mumbai crime branch issues an LOC after extortion threats are sent to Ranveer Singh. Read inside.

Ranveer Singh Threat Case: Mumbai crime branch issues LOC against Lawrence Bishnoi gang aide over Rs 20 crore demand

In the growing concerns targeting the security of Bollywood personalities, a new development has been made in the Ranveer Singh threat case. As per reports, the Mumbai Crime Branch has escalated action after exotortion threats were sent to Ranveer Singh. The latest move comes amid growing concerns within the film industry, where several high-profile celebrities have reportedly been receiving threats linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Authorities believe the pattern of intimidation is deeply unsettling and may be part of a coordinated attempt to target prominent names in the entertainment industry.

LOC issued against gang aide

The Mumbai Crime Branch has issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Harichandra, alias Harry Boxer, a suspected member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The action was taken after an extortion threat was made to actor Ranveer Singh.

Police had earlier sent the threatening voice note received by Ranveer Singh’s manager to Punjab and Haryana for verification. The sender of the voice note identified himself as Harry Boxer and allegedly demanded a lump sum of Rs 20 crore.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.