We all know Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s quirky fashion sense. He is often seen in oversized silhouettes, pleated skirts, neon or floral printed suits, knee-length pants, monochromatic outfits, and more. This time Ranveer Singh has overpowered his own eccentric choices by acing an androgynous look. On Wednesday, Ranveer treated his fans to new pictures, where he can be seen dressed in blue-gold satiny co-ords by Gucci. Also Read - Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's Unseen Wedding Pictures Are Breaking The Internet

That is not just all! Ranveer Singh also carried a black leather handbag, a pair of black sunglasses, a huge chunk of gold jewellery – a multi-layer chain, a red hat and long-haired wig. While sharing the pics, Ranveer wrote: “Alessandro, my beloved ♥️🔥 @gucci @alessandro_michele #GucciBeloved #GucciJackie1961”. Ranveer Singh’s latest quirky look was styled by Nitasha Gaurav. The black handbag is from Gucci’s Jackie 1961 collection. The look was accessorized with a heavy Dilbaar Haar by Valliyan. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor In The Weekend Interview: I Am Not A Bad Actor | Exclusive

Several celebrities such as Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff, Pooja egde, Zoya Akhtar and many others reacted to Ranveer Singh’s latest look and complimented him. However, his fans and netizens didn’t like the actor’s look. They created memes and some just randomly trolled him by saying: ‘Yeh kaisa fashion hai’. Another user said: “Govt should use this pic as an AD to promote covid vaccination,by using “If u don’t get vaccine,u will become like this” kinda statements #RanveerSingh”. Also Read - Watch Interview: Arjun Kapoor on Film Choices, Reuniting With Ranveer Singh And Ek Villain 2

“Captain Jack Sparrow + Jesus Christ = Ranveer Singh”, wrote a user on Twitter.

Take a look at hilarious memes on Ranveer Singh’s latest photo in blue clothes:

