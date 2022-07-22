Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Ranveer Singh took the internet by storm as pictures from his latest photoshoot surfaced online. The actor posed nude for Paper magazine, and the photoshoot is a homage to Burt Reynolds’ iconic 1972 shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine. 50 years ago, Hollywood star Burt Reynolds broke a taboo when he agreed to pose completely naked for Cosmopolitan magazine and now Ranveer is breaking the internet as his saucy pics.Also Read - Ranveer Singh is Unbelievably Naked in This Photoshoot And He Doesn't 'Give a S**t'

As we drool over Ranveer’ pictures, let’s turn the pages back in time when other male actors got shot in the buff.

Milind Soman

Milind Soman was a hot cake for ladies in the 90s and was among the first few celebrities to strip all his clothes off for a photo shoot. In 1995, Milind along with his then model girlfriend Madhu Sapre posed naked with a snake around them for a footwear advertisement. With his bold photoshoot, Milind became the first male Indian actor to bare it all!

Rahul Khanna

Actor Rahul Khanna too left his fans jaw-dropped when he took to his official Instagram account and dropped an almost nude picture of himself where he was seen seated on a sofa wearing just maroon socks and brown leather shoes with a turquoise colored cushion hiding his modesty.

Burt Reynolds

It’s 50 years since a nude Cosmopolitan cover shoot of actor Burt Reynolds broke a taboo. The late Hollywood superstar’ now-iconic photoshoot that appeared in a 1972 issue of Cosmopolitan will forever be part of his legacy. Brut agreed to pose completely naked for Cosmopolitan magazine — a move that he has said wasn’t a big deal, despite it turning him into a massive sex symbol. Back then who would have thought he would get a tribute from Bollywood star Ranveer Singh.

Neil Patrick Harris

‘How I Met Your Mother’ fame Neil Patrick Harris wore nothing but a bowtie and a discreetly placed top hat for the cover of Rolling Stone magazine in 2014.

Pop band 5 Seconds

Pop band 5 Seconds of Summer appeared naked on the cover of the Rolling Stone magazine’s January 2016 issue.