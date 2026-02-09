Ranveer Singh to pay HUGE amount after Don 3 exit post Dhurandhar? Farhan Akhtar’s Excel seeks Rs…

Home

Ranveer Singh to pay HUGE amount after Don 3 exit post Dhurandhar? Farhan Akhtars Excel seeks Rs…

Success and controversy often go hand in hand in Bollywood. One such similar situation is happening with Ranveer Singh. After experiencing massive success post Dhurandhar, the actor is in headlines once again, but for completely different reasons. Recently, reports of his departure from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 have been creating massive buzz. Fans are curious to know what went wrong and what it could mean for the actor moving forward.

While neither the actor nor the makers have issued an official statement regarding the fallout, there have been reports of a routine casting change.

Why did Ranveer Singh exit Don 3?

According to reports, Ranveer Singh allegedly walked away from the highly anticipated project due to creative differences. The reports further suggested that the actor had reservations about the script and had requested certain changes. However, the final draft reportedly did not align with his expectations; therefore, he walked out of the project. A source said, “Ranveer claims he left the project because he wasn’t happy with the script. He kept asking for changes to be made and didn’t like what the final draft read. Excel, on the other hand, claims that they went ahead with pre-production only after Singh gave his go-ahead.”

On the other hand, sources claim that the production house had already begun pre-production after receiving the actor’s approval, making his sudden exit challenging for the team.

Excel Entertainment reportedly seeks compensation

Now, as per fresh reports, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment is now seeking compensation of Rs 40 crore from Ranveer Singh for the losses they suffered during the film’s preparation. But on the other hand, Ranveer is said to be pushing back against the claim, reportedly maintaining that he should not be held financially responsible since his exit is because of creative dissatisfaction rather than contractual negligence.

Producers Guild steps in?

Industry insiders suggest that the Producers Guild of India (PGI) also stepped in between to resolve the matter and further discuss it with the actor and the production house.

Will Shah Rukh Khan return?

Amid the ongoing buzz, rumours have surfaced that Shah Rukh Khan, who was in the original Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011) might headline the project again. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same.

