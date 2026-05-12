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Ranveer Singh to play Lord Shiva in big screen adaption of Amish Tripathis The Immortals of Meluha; planned as three-part film series

Ranveer Singh to play Lord Shiva in big screen adaption of Amish Tripathi’s ‘The Immortals of Meluha’; planned as three-part film series

Ranveer Singh is reportedly set to play Lord Shiva in a big-screen adaptation of The Immortals of Meluha, written by Amish Tripathi. The scripting process has already begun, and the team is currently focused on planning and development of the project.

Ranveer Singh to play Lord Shiva (PC: Instagram)

Actor Ranveer Singh is at the peak of his career, with his film now ranked second among India’s highest-grossing films. Dhurandhar 2 has been in theatres for two months and is still running successfully, continuing to receive an overwhelming response from audiences. After Dhurandhar 2, fans of Ranveer Singh are eagerly awaiting his next film. Meanwhile, it is being reported that after portraying an Indian spy in the film, Singh may now be seen playing Lord Shiva on the big screen. It is also rumoured that he has acquired the rights to The Immortals of Meluha, written by Amish Tripathi, under his production banner, Maa Kasam Films.

Ranveer Singh will play Lord Shiva

According to a recent report by Pinkvilla, after the tremendous success of Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh is now busy with his upcoming projects and may be seen playing Lord Shiva on the big screen. The film adaptation of The Immortals of Meluha is currently in the writing stage, and Ranveer Singh has reportedly partnered with Ananya Birla for the project. Both are actively working on it. The film is planned to be made in three parts.

Ranveer Singh’s ambitious project

According to reports, Ranveer Singh has long been keen on bringing The Immortals of Meluha to the big screen, and work on the project has now officially begun. The scripting process has already started, and the team is currently focused on planning and development. It is reported that shooting for the first part may begin by 2028, and the film is planned as a three-part franchise. Ranveer Singh is expected to play Lord Shiva, while the rest of the cast is yet to be finalised. The makers are prioritising the script before moving ahead with casting decisions, and the director will be chosen only once the script reaches a more advanced stage.

Also Read: Dhurandhar releases in Japan: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar film set to boost overseas collection further

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The rights are purchased by paying a huge amount. It is being reported that Ranveer Singh has wanted to work on this project for a long time and has now reportedly acquired the rights for a hefty sum. In addition to The Immortals of Meluha, Ranveer also has Jay Mehta’s film Pralay, which is expected to begin shooting in August 2026, although no official announcement regarding the film has been made yet.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller becomes the second biggest Indian film, finally breaks Baahubali 2’s lifetime haul

On the personal front, Ranveer Singh is reportedly about to become a father for the second time. Ranveer and Deepika Padukone are expecting their second child, a news the couple recently announced. They shared the happy update with fans by posting a photo of their daughter, Dua, on Instagram.

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