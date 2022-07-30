Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Ramp Walk: Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently became the royal show-stoppers for ace designer Manish Malhotra’s latest collection at the Mijwan Fashion Show 2022 in Mumbai. Known as ‘DeepVeer’ the power couple marked their runway debut for Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan Fashion show in their stunning attires. Pictures and videos of the star couple is already viral on internet.Also Read - Vidya Balan's Cheeky Reaction to Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot And FIR: 'Aankhein Sek Lene Dijiye...'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Meanwhile, Ranveer, who never fails to steal the limelight, is winning fans’ heart with his adorable gesture.Ranveer Singh was caught kissing his mother and sister on their cheeks and touching their feet for blessings, as a mark of gratitude. In a now viral video, the actor got down, went up to his mother, gave her a kiss and touched her feet. His sister was sitting right by his mom’s side and the actor touched her feet too. The actor’s mom couldn’t stop smiling as he gave him her blessings.

Check out the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Soon as the video surfaced on internet, fans started gushing over the actor’s adorable gesture. Interstingly, this comes days after Ranveer faced a lot of critcisim over his nude photoshoot for International magazine. However this time netiznes looked quite impressed with him. A fan wrote: ‘sanskari munda.’

Check out some of the fans reaction below:

On the work front, both Deepika and Ranveer have an interesting line-up of films ahead of them. Deepika will next be a part of Pathaan, Fighter and Project K while Ranveer has films like Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline.