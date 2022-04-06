Ranveer Singh Viral Video: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Tuesday attended Femina Awards in Mumbai. He is no doubt one of the most-loved stars who tries to be around his fans. At the award ceremony, Ranveer was accompanied with security gaurds and bouncers that looked like around 10. The actor was dressed in a black tuxedo, white shirt with a short ponytail. Apart from his looks, there was something else that took the limelight and it was Ranveer’s security. He was escorted by a group of people, his team, security gaurds and bodygaurds. A video of the same is on social media that is breaking the internet. Fans are loving how Ranveer Singh has entered the show. However, there are a few people who didn’t like the video.Also Read - MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli Brand Valuation: Who Is Richer, Earns More In Rupees?

Ranveer Singh was trolled by a section of people on social media who commented on the video, saying ‘”Why are they all running behind and in front of him like he’s the US President.” Another user wrote, “Kahan Ke Prime Minister Ho”? Also Read - Deepika Padukone is a Sight of Sheer Ethnic Bliss in Pearl White Embellished Saree with Sequined Blouse

Watch the video of Ranveer Singh here:

Here’s a look at the trolls:

