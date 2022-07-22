Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Ranveer Singh simply did what he does the best: making jaws drop on the internet. On Thursday night, he broke the internet with a nude photoshoot that he recently did for a magazine, which, by the way, is the same magazine that made Kim Kardashian ‘break the internet’ in 2014 with her infamous champagne photoshoot.Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Finally Reacts To Ranveer Singh's Mimicry on Koffee With Karan 7 - Here's What He Said

The magazine called Paper released the photos from Ranveer’s photoshoot in which he could be seen posing with all his swag on a Turkish rug. Catch: he was wearing nothing (as nothing as you can wear). The actor posed with all his panache and confidence, never dropping even a hint of ‘log kya kehege.’ The photoshoot has got the internet talking. People are busy predicting how his wife, actor Deepika Padukone would have reacted to the naked photoshoot, and many believe that this is what Ranveer is born to do – to just make everyone looking at him feel gobsmacked. Also Read - Ranveer Singh Grateful For Grand Viewership of OTT Debut: 'People Love my Off-Screen Persona'

Ranveer Singh breaks the internet in hottest photoshoot for the ages

In one of his pictures, Ranveer is seen emulating Burt Reynolds’s famous cover shoot in which he is posing on a rug, supporting his head with one hand and covering his modesty with another. However, it’s just not his photoshoot that is creating the waves online but also what he has said in an interview with the same magazine. Ranveer just went all bold and straight in his conversation with the Paper writer. From talking about his film choices to the fashion statements he makes, he completely ‘bared’ himself off the camera as well. Also Read - Ranveer Singh's Post About His Fear Factor On Bear Grylls’ Show Has Given Netizens Fodder For Some Madcap Memes

Ranveer Singh says people can’t handle his nudity

In a candid fashion, Ranveer said that he has gone emotionally naked so many times on-screen that it amazes him today. The actor, who is one of the most bankable stars in the country and has worked in critically-acclaimed movies like Lootera and Bajirao Mastani among others, said, “It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances I’ve been damn f**ing naked. You can see my f**ing soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a s**t. It’s just that they get uncomfortable.”

The actor also said that all these years, he was simply collecting ‘tools’ to polish his skills on-screen but now, he thinks he is prepared to rule the screen.

Ranveer has got two big-budget movies lined up for release – Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. The latter is slated to hit the screens during Christmas this year while KJo’s film will be releasing in February next year.

Your thoughts on the ‘naked’ Ranveer Singh though?