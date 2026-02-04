Home

Ranveer Singh's elaborate entourage sparks buzz after the Dhurandhar credit roll shows three Hamza fans. Read what netizens said.

Ranveer Singh uses 3 vanity vans in Dhurandhar and fans think it's justified: ‘Waise acting karega toh…’

In today’s streaming era, every move of celebrities is diligently observed and watched. From the hidden details to the blink-and-miss information, fans have been keeping an eye on every detail, with no frame unexplored. One such similar situation happened recently when Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar was released on Netflix. While the viewers thoroughly enjoyed this record-making film, some eagle-eyed viewers were quick to observe an unusual detail that brought a wave of curiosity among viewers. What appeared like a usual credit list slowly turned into a full-blown online debate. And the actor who was at the center of this debate was none other than Ranveer Singh.

Fans spot three ‘Hamza vans’ in the end credits

Since its release on Netflix, Dhurandhar has been closely watched not just for its narrative and performances, but also for the finer details. One such discovery emerged when viewers saw three vehicles listed as ‘Hamza Van,’ ‘Hamza Staff Van,’ and ‘Hamza Normal Van’ in credit roll.

Soon, this led to an online discussion, sparking a debate online. The finding has revived long-standing rumours suggesting that the actor used multiple customised vanity vans during the shoot, reportedly including one for personal use, another converted into a gym, and a third meant for his staff and private chef.

Social media reacts with humour and curiosity

As soon as this detail was observed, it started creating a buzz online. Some users were quick to react. One user wrote, “Hamza Van. Hamza’s staff van. Hamza’s normal van. Ranveer Singh, what do you actually do with so many vans?” Another joked, “Ranveer has got three vans, Hamza van, Hamza staff van, Hamza normal van. LMAO.”

The discussion soon spilt onto Reddit, where users debated the purpose behind maintaining multiple vans. “What’s the difference between Hamza van and Hamza normal van?” one comment read.

However, some people found this arrangement justified. Defending the actor, another user said, “He has headlined projects that have generated thousands of crores. Do you think producers are worried about vanity van costs?”

Naming pattern fuels further speculation

Another interesting thing that happened was the naming pattern itself. While vehicles assigned to other actors reportedly appeared under their real names, the vans linked to Singh were listed under his character names, Hamza and Jaskirat, causing further debate online.

Some users also suggested that the arrangement might reflect Singh’s immersive approach to his craft. “There are various acting processes, and even small factors can affect performance. Ranveer is known to be extremely meticulous,” another comment read.

