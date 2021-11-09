New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar, who received Padma Shri Award at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday, shared a heart-warming post as he felt honoured and humbled. Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan also posted the video of him being conferred with the award. “Today felt surreal! I am honoured and humbled that the prestigious Padma Shri Award was bestowed on me. I feel extremely fortunate to receive it from the hands of our honourable President Shri Ram Nath Kovind. This is a momumental day for me, my mother, my kids and my company, and will forever be etched in my memory. Thank you so much for all your wishes and the abundance of love!❤”, the filmmaker wrote.Also Read - Padma Shri Award 2021: Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar Among 119 Recipients This Year

Fans, friends and fellow members of the film industry flooded the post with likes and comments. “Bravo, Karan,” Ranveer Singh wrote. “Congratulations,” Madhuri Dixit commented.”Congratulations sir. so well deserved,” Tiger Shroff added. Also Read - Karan Johar Treats Shah Rukh Khan Fans With Emotional Birthday Wish: An Unmatchable Father And An Indispensable Friend

Varun Dhawan also took to his Instagram handle to congratulate his debut film ‘Student of the Year’ director. Taking to his Instagram Story, Varun posted a picture of Karan from the ceremony and added, “Congratulations @karanjohar on this momentous achievement.” Also Read - Karan Johar Visits SRK's Mannat With Senior Lawyer After Court Rejects Aryan Khan's Bail: Reports

Karan’s mother Hiroo Johar accompanied him to the prestigious ceremony.

Earlier, Karan Johar took to Twitter to share the news and express his gratitude. “It’s not very often that I am at a loss for words, but this is one such occasion…The Padma Shri. Such an honour to receive one of the civilian awards in the country. Overwhelmed by so many emotions right now. Humbled, elated and also thankful for the opportunity to live my dream every day, to create and to entertain. I know my father would be proud and I wish he was here to share this moment with me. #blessed.(sic),” wrote Karan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is currently helming ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, which stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Apart from that, he also has ‘Takht’ in his kitty.

Separately from his directorial stints, the filmmaker also has a number of production ventures in the pipeline. He has recently produced Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer ‘Sooryavanshi’, along with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s ‘Brahmastra’.

Karan is also set to launch South sensation Vijay Deverakonda in Bollywood with ‘Liger’, which stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady.