F1 Commentator Martin Brundle Asks Ranveer Singh ‘Who Are You,’ His Reply Wins The Internet – Watch

Ranveer Singh introduces himself in the most simple way when former racer and F1 commentator asks him 'who are you.' Check how the internet is reacting to his response here. Watch the viral video.

Ranveer Singh viral video: Ranveer Singh has his own ways to impress the fans and entertain the audience. The actor recently did something that is again winning the hearts of the audience on social media. He was recently spotted at the F1 race event that took place in Abu Dhabi and a video from the event is now going viral on social media.

The video shows Martin Brundle, former racing driver, and commentator at the F1 race, asking Ranveer to introduce himself. He asks the actor, ‘I have momentarily forgotten who you are’ and th Gully Boy star gives a humble reply to him. When Brundle asks him the question, Ranveer says, “I’m a Bollywood actor, sir, I hail from Mumbai, India. I’m an entertainer.” The commentator then complimented Ranveer for the choice of his outfit. Now that answer is winning the internet.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF RANVEER SINGH INTRODUCING HIMSELF AT F1 RACE IN ABU DHABI:

Many social media users have talked about how introducing yourself is not an act of shame and that a person’s popularity shouldn’t be judged on the basis of the same. One user on Twitter shared the viral video and wrote, “@RanveerOfficial you have killed it on the grid walk at the Abu Dhabi F1 #f1 #RanveerSingh #DeepikaPadukone #SkyF1 #martinbrundel #Bollywood #AbuDhabiGP (sic),” while another wrote, “#MartinBrundle is so old school .. everyone from @serenawilliams to @iamcardib ignores him in the paddocks of an #F1 … ur a champ brother @RanveerOfficial and u handled him like a champ .. #RanveerSingh #legend (sic).”

Ranveer also bumped into Akon, a popular American singer at the F1 race. The two grooved together to the tunes of Chammak Challo, a song from Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Ra.One that was released in 2011. The song was sung by Akon and Hamsika Iyer. Your thoughts on Ranveer’s viral video from the event?