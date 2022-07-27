Ranveer Singh’s Nude Photoshoot: Actor Ranveer Singh‘s photoshoot for Paper magazine has created a lot of waves. While many praised the actor for his daring pictures, others trolled him on social media. Singh also got into trouble after a Mumbai NGO filed an FIR against him. Amid all this, Ashish Shah, the photographer who took the nude pictures of Ranveer Singh revealed some inside details from the shoot. The 37-year-old actor had to put up with a lot of physical stress during the three-hour photo shoot, according to him.Also Read - 'We Can See His Bum': Anchor Can't Stop Laughing While Debating Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot | Watch

Ranveer Singh’s Nude Picture From The Photoshoot:

Ashish Shah discussed his comfort level with Singh and how comfortable the Bajirao Mastani actor was with his own body in an interview with ETimes. He said, "We were very much comfortable right from the time we met. No, Ranveer was not shy or conscious. He performed very well. There was big and healthy mutual respect for each other. I think he also knew my body of work. Honestly, I don't prefer to shoot a celebrity unless and until we are both sure of each other."

He continued, “Ranveer was very comfortable with his body. It was great that such a versatile actor like Ranveer was allowing me to shoot in tandem with my vision. Often, it’s all about the celebrity when it comes to celebrities. There’s a certain way that you have to be when you are around them. But that wasn’t the case when I was with Ranveer. We really had great conversations around the films that he has done and the directors he has worked with.”

The actor also spoke about the boiling controversy around the picture. Ashish Shah told the news portal that everything was done tastefully. He said, “It has been all done in good taste. But there will always be a section of people who won’t like it. Isn’t that how Twitter and Instagram survive? We are all born that way, aren’t we?”

