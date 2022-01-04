Mumbai: Kabir Khan’s 83 featuring Ranveer Singh is likely to release on an OTT platform. There are reports that suggest despite gaining a positive response from film critics, 83 has not performed well on Box Office. 83, released in theatres on December 24, is already past the 90 crore mark and is just a few crores away from making a century in India. In an interview with Mid-day, Kabir Khan said they might release the film on OTT as the Covid cases are rapidly increasing.Also Read - After Corona, Florona Emerges - Here's What it is And How to Take Care of Yourself

Cinema halls have been shut down in several states to curb the rise in covid cases. Talking to the tabloid, Kabir Khan said: “This film was ready with us 18 months ago. We wanted people to see it on the big screen because that is how it was designed. But such are the times that we live in. We tried hard to acquire a safe spot for the film, but the day of its release, there was a spike in cases. By day four, Delhi theatres had shut down.” Also Read - COVID Vaccination For Kids: 5 Ways to Prepare Your Child For The Vaccination

In Delhi, the cinema halls are shut. The government on December 28 ordered to shut down the theatres and multiplexes to prevent the rise in COVID-19 cases after the capital started recording major spikes in the coronavirus cases. Also Read - No Need to Press Panic Button: Data Shows Hospitalisation, Demand For Oxygen Beds Low Despite Surge

83 is a sports drama based on India’s historic cricket World Cup victory of the year 1983. In the movie, Ranveer Singh is playing the role of Kapil Dev under whose captaincy, India won the World Cup. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree. Apart from Hindi, the movie has also been released in Tamil and Telugu.