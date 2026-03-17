Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 among longest Indian films ever? Runtime locked at...; gets A certificate

The excitement around Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues to grow as the Ranveer Singh-starrer gears up for its big theatrical release. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action drama has already emerged as one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2026, thanks to its ambitious scale, star-studded cast and record-breaking advance bookings. Now, a major update about the film’s runtime has surfaced, adding another interesting detail to the buzz surrounding the project. Reports suggest the makers have finalised the film’s runtime, which is significantly longer than most mainstream releases.

With nearly four hours of storytelling, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge promises an expansive cinematic experience packed with action, drama, and high-stakes espionage.

Dhurandhar 2 runtime revealed after censor certification

According to reports, the film has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification with an A-rated certificate. The approved runtime is reportedly 232 minutes, equivalent to 3 hours and 52 minutes. Such an extended runtime places the film among the longest Indian movies ever made. While long durations were more common in earlier decades of Indian cinema, it is relatively rare for modern commercial films to run close to four hours.

However, given the project’s scale and action-heavy narrative, the makers appear confident they can deliver a gripping cinematic journey that justifies the lengthy runtime.

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Dhurandhar 2: Among the longest Indian films in history

With a runtime of 232 minutes, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has reportedly entered the list of the longest Indian feature films ever produced. The film currently ranks as the seventh-longest Indian movie, following several iconic titles in the history of Indian cinema. These include Tamas (298 minutes), Thavamai Thavamirundhu (275 minutes), LOC: Kargil (255 minutes), Mera Naam Joker (248 minutes), Sangam (238 minutes) and Lagaan (233 minutes).

Joining such a prestigious list highlights the ambitious scale on which Aditya Dhar has mounted the project.

Dhurandhar 2: Record-breaking advance bookings boost expectations

Beyond its lengthy runtime, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has already generated significant excitement at the box office. The film is witnessing phenomenal pre-sales ahead of its release. Reports indicate that global advance bookings have already crossed Rs 100 crore, a remarkable feat even before the film opens in theatres. With a few days remaining before preview shows begin, trade analysts believe advance sales could climb further.

Industry estimates suggest the final pre-sales figure may comfortably cross Rs 150 crore, and it could even target Rs 200 crore, depending on how ticket sales perform in the final days leading up to release.

Pan-India release planned across multiple languages

Backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the big-budget action drama is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, with preview shows planned for Wednesday evening. The film will release on a large scale in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, aiming to attract audiences nationwide.

Given the strong pre-release buzz and advance bookings, exhibitors are already expecting packed theatres and high occupancy across several regions when the film opens in theatres.