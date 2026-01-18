Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 teaser to play with Border 2? Why fans are calling it a smart big-screen move

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Part 2 is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about films of the year, even before its first official teaser drops online. The first part of the spy thriller has turned into the highest-grossing film of 2025 and continues to pull audiences to theatres even a month after release. Now, a fresh report has added to the excitement, hinting that fans might get a big-screen glimpse of the sequel much sooner than expected.

When will the Dhurandhar 2 teaser release?

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the teaser of Dhurandhar 2 will be attached to Border 2, which releases in theatres on January 23. The report, which was later shared on Reddit, claims that director Aditya Dhar has “re-edited the end-credit sequence” of Dhurandhar to create a sharper teaser for the sequel. This teaser is expected to play in cinemas along with Border 2 from its opening day.

For those who may not remember, a brief teaser of the second part had already played at the end of Dhurandhar Part 1. Short clips from that teaser quickly went viral on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the scale and intensity promised in the sequel.

How did fans react to the news?

Social media users were quick to share their excitement. One fan wrote, “Smart move! Big screen is the only way to feel this madness.” Another commented, “Wow double dhamaka!” Someone else added, “One more reason to catch Border 2 in theatres. Eagerly waiting for Sunny Deol’s film as well as the teaser.” A fan also pointed out, “I am so happy that they are releasing the second part so soon or we usually have to wait years by then we already forget the story.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The general mood online suggests that audiences are happy to stay connected to the Dhurandhar universe without a long gap.

What is Dhurandhar 2 about?

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 continues the gritty spy-action saga inspired by real-life geopolitical events such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The sequel will focus on Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza, diving deeper into his past, from his rise in Lyari to the final stages of his covert anti-terror mission.

The film features a strong ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi. It is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, where it will clash with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for GrownUps.

Why is Border 2 important here?

Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, is a sequel to J. P. Dutta’s 1997 classic Border. The war drama stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, along with Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana. Based on the 1971 India–Pakistan war, the film releases on January 23, making it a perfect platform to showcase the Dhurandhar 2 teaser to packed theatres.

For fans, it’s clearly a win-win: a major war film and a glimpse of one of the most-awaited spy sequels, all on the big screen.