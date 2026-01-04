Home

Entertainment

Ranveer Singhs Dhurandhar accomplishes another feat, after Shararat surpasses…, Ayesha Khan REACTS, I am here...

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar accomplishes another feat, after Shararat surpasses…, Ayesha Khan REACTS, ‘I am here…’

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar achieves another milestone following the success of Shararat surpassing 100 million views. Ayesha Khan reacts to the record-breaking success.

The song Shararat from the blockbuster film Dhurandhar, featuring Ayesha Khan and Krystle D’Souza, has become a massive hit, crossing 100 million views on YouTube. Fans and audiences have flooded social media with praise, making it one of the most loved tracks of recent times. The song’s energetic beats, captivating performances, and catchy choreography have contributed to its enormous popularity.

Ayesha Khan shares her joy with a heartwarming video

Marking the achievement on Sunday, January 4, Ayesha shared a video of Shararat playing on the big screen in a packed theatre and wrote, “100 million views!!! Watching myself on the big screen in a theatre fully packed with audience was a surreal experience indeed. The amount of love I have received for Shararat has been overwhelming. Thank you @castingchhabra for giving me Shararat! Keep changing lives!! You are GOD SENT! And thank you @adityadharfilms for trusting me!! What a visionary man.”

The actor went on to share a deeply personal message, reflecting on her journey and determination. “I promise my audience I am here to rule, and nothing can stop me, and this doesn’t come out of arrogance but purely out of the hard work I put into things I love. I have so much trust in my craft and in the Almighty that I know one day I’ll have everything I have prayed for. Blessed to have a family that’s just there to support me no matter what! My spine. My strength. Special thanks to @sarvesh_shashi for being there through thick and thin.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Khan (@ayeshaakhan_official)

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt, with Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Danish Pandor in pivotal roles. The film’s mix of high-octane action, dramatic storytelling, and music has contributed to its critical and commercial success, which has already earned Rs 1,204 crore worldwide.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.