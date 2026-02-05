Home

Entertainment

Ranveer Singhs Dhurandhar dominates Netflix with 7.8 million views despite quality complaints, surpasses Ranbir Kapoors Animal

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar dominates Netflix with 7.8 million views despite quality complaints, surpasses Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhaer dominates OTT, surpassing Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Read details inside.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar dominates Netflix with 7.8 million views despite quality complaints, surpasses Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, where the success of a film is measured by its box office numbers, there are some films whose fate changes on OTT, further stating that the success of a film is no longer measured only by its theatrical run, but also by how it is consumed on streaming platforms. Some movies often find a second life on OTT, sometimes even bigger than their box-office performance. Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, appears to be a perfect example of this shift, as the film continues to make waves despite facing initial criticism.

Dhurandhar premiered on Netflix on January 30. After initial hiccups, the film went on to break records on the streaming platform. According to Netflix, Dhurandhar got a viewership of 7.8 million in the first weekend.

Massive Viewership Pushes Dhurandhar Ahead

Speaking of Dhurandhar’s domestic viewership, it recorded a viewership of 7.6 million during the January 30 weekend, based on data derived between January 26 and February 2. In the movies section, Tere Ishk Mein, starring Kriti Sanon and Dhanush, secured the second spot with 3.8 million views, while Dhurandhar comfortably surpassed Animal to emerge as a clear frontrunner.

The film’s strong digital performance highlights its widespread appeal, especially those who were unable to watch it in theatres due to language barriers. Released with Tamil and Telugu dubs, the movie managed to capture attention once again after ruling cinemas for weeks.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Beyond India, the Aditya Dhar directorial also trended in Pakistan, further underscoring its growing international popularity.

OTT Quality Sparks Debate

What’s also interesting is that Dhurndhar has managed to make this record even after alleged quality issues. As soon as the film was released on Netflix, it received criticism for poor colour grading and picture quality. While some viewers speculated that the film had been censored for the digital platform, a source clarified, “It is the same as the theatrical / CBFC-approved version. As with all theatrical films, the three-minute runtime difference is due to elements such as interval plates or in-theatre ad requirements that do not carry over to digital platforms. This is business as usual and standard practice when films transition from cinemas to streaming.”

As per reports, the quality was improved after feedback.

Sequel Buzz and Digital Rights

Meanwhile, excitement around the franchise continues to grow. The teaser of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge was unveiled on February 3, confirming the film’s release on March 19.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.