Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar sells 40000000 tickets in India, breaks record of Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan’s movies

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the highest-grossing single-language Indian films, cementing its place among the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema history. Check the details here.

Aditya Dhar’s second directorial venture, Dhurandhar, continues to dominate the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 250 crore, the film was released only in Hindi and is still delivering record-breaking earnings. The teaser for its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, was released on February 3, sparking a surge of excitement among fans.

Dhurandhar has been watched by over 40 million people in India

Meanwhile, the first instalment recorded a nationwide footfall of 40 million within 59 days, placing it among the films with the highest footfalls in the history of Indian cinema. Dhurandhar is now streaming on the OTT platform Netflix.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar was released on December 5, 2025. The film collected Rs 28 crore on its opening day and continued to earn in double digits for 30 consecutive days, becoming the highest-grossing single-language film without a pan-India release. Within 59 days, it grossed Rs 1,303 crore worldwide, including Rs 299 crore overseas and Rs 1,004 crore in India. Domestically, the film collected a net total of Rs 836.95 crore.

Trade insiders estimate that the Ranveer Singh-starrer has already been watched by around 40 million viewers in India. With a footfall of 40 million, it has become the first film to reach this milestone in 24 years. The previous record was held by Sunny Deol’s 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which recorded a footfall of 50 million.

Dhurandhar has become the 19th Indian film to cross the 40 million viewership mark in India. The top four films- Sholay, Baahubali 2, Mughal-e-Azam, and Mother India –have each sold over 100 million tickets. While Aditya Dhar’s film did not reach that milestone, it still outperformed several other major releases.

