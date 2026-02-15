Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar sets historic record, emerges as longest-trending Indian film, beats…

Home

Do you know Dhurandhar has emerged as the longest-trending Indian film? Find details inside.

In the ever-evolving world of cinema, films come and go every day. While some films fade away with time, there are other films that stay with the audience even after the credits, but there are rarely any that sustain audience excitement for months. One such film is Dhurandhar. Packed with strong storytelling, powerful performance and positive word of mouth, this film has not only created a storm at the box-office but it has also created many historical records. Now the film has achieved an extraordinary milestone by becoming the longest-trending Indian film on the online ticketing platform BookMyShow. Its historic run highlights the film’s massive popularity and buzz even weeks after its release.

Dhurandhar breaks all-time record

According to Sacnilk, by mid-February, Dhurandhar had been trending on BookMyShow for 59 days, surpassing the previous record of 58 days set by Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava in early 2025. Both films benefited greatly from positive word of mouth and recorded exceptional second- and third-week box-office numbers.

In the third position is Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2, which was trending on the charts for 57 days.

A spy thriller that conquered the box office

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a high-octane spy thriller featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead alongside Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt. The film opened to largely positive reviews and quickly turned into a massive commercial success.

Globally, the film has crossed Rs 1300 crore, including a record of Rs 800+ crore in India, making it the highest-grossing Hindi film domestically. It also registered the biggest second week for any Indian film, earning Rs 253 crore, followed by record-breaking collections in the third, fourth, and fifth weeks.

What’s interesting is that even after its OTT release eight weeks following its theatrical debut, the film continued to earn Rs 25–30 lakh per day in India.

What makes Dhurandhar unstoppable?

Even after almost 2 months of its release, the film continues to create a buzz among the audience. The Ranveer Singh-led entertainer shattered several box-office records to become the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time.

Other films on the trending list

Speaking of the films that have the highest running time in India, the top ten list features a mix of Bollywood blockbusters, pan-India spectacles, and Malayalam breakthrough hits. After Dhurandhar, notable films include Chhaava (58 days), Stree 2 (57 days), Premalu and Pushpa 2: The Rule (53 days each), Manjummel Boys (50 days), Kalki 2898 AD (49 days), Jawan, Lokah Chapter 1 (46 days), and Mahavatar Narsimha (42 days).

Sequel already on the way

Meanwhile, a sequel titled “Dhurandhar: The Revenge” is scheduled for release on March 19. With the impressive numbers of Dhuradhar, fans are excited to see what the upcoming instalment will bring.

Conclusion

With record-breaking earnings, sustained audience interest, and an upcoming sequel, Dhurandhar has carved a niche for itself in Indian cinema history.

