Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge sparks online buzz after leaked set clips resemble real incidents, fans predict ‘ It’s SP Aslam Vs…’

Leaked visuals from the sets of the upcoming sequel have caught attention online, with viewers drawing connections to real events in Pakistan's Lyari and speculating about major character face-offs.

Videos from the sets of Dhurandhar The Revenge have started circulating online and they have quickly become a talking point. At first glance, the clips look like routine behind-the-scenes footage.

However, viewers soon noticed how closely the visuals resembled a real-life shootout that once shook Lyari in Pakistan. The similarity left many uneasy and curious at the same time. The discussion grew louder as more details from the leaked clips surfaced.

What is seen in the leaked videos?

The leaked footage shows Sanjay Dutt filming a high-intensity sequence. He appears in his character SP Chaudhary Aslam, also known as The Jinn dressed in a white jubba. In one clip, he is seen standing in the middle of a street firing at someone while extras dressed as policemen surround the area. Another moment shows him calmly lighting a cigarette and walking away after the shootout.

Watch: Sanjay Dutt’s footage from Dhurandhar: The Revenge

A second video appears to capture the aftermath. Cars and bikes are seen burning on the street after what looks like an explosion. An ambulance passes through the chaos as Sanjay’s character approaches it. A crew member can be heard shouting “cut” confirming it was part of an active shoot.

Watch Dhurandhar: The Revenge leaked video

Why are fans comparing it to real incidents?

Social media users quickly compared the visuals to real footage of a Lyari shootout that left seven people dead and several injured. Many felt the resemblance was striking. Fans reacted strongly with comments like “Its SP Aslam Vs Hamza Ali Mazari”, “Ye toh hubahoo Lyari shootout jaisa hi maaloom pad raha” and “Let Dhar cook let him cook swiftly”.

The real incident involved heavy violence with grenades and rockets reportedly used during the clash. Several policemen were among those killed and many others were injured which added weight to the comparisons being made online.

What fans are predicting in next installment?

Viewers now believe the sequel may show a direct confrontation between Ranveer Singh’s Hamza Ali Mazari and Sanjay Dutt’s SP Aslam. The leaked visuals have only strengthened theories about a dark intense showdown forming the emotional core of the sequel.

More about Dhurandhar franchise

The online reaction shows how deeply audiences are invested in the Dhurandhar universe. While the realism has sparked debate it has also raised anticipation. Dhurandhar The Revenge is set for a theatrical release on March 19 and stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Danish Pandor in key roles.

