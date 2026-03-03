  • Home
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge trailer postponed because of…? Here’s what we know

Published: March 3, 2026 1:55 PM IST
By Ayush Srivastava
Fans were eagerly waiting for trailer launch of Dhurandhar The Revenge, which was earlier expected to drop on March 3 2026 during Holi celebrations. However plans changed at last moment and release was pushed ahead. Reports now suggest delay is linked to Chandra Grahan falling on same day. Lunar eclipse is said to begin at 3:20 pm and conclude at 6:47 pm on Tuesday which reportedly influenced decision to reschedule trailer launch.

