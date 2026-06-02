Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 row reaches court as producer TP Aggarwal challenges FWICE ban order

The legal dispute surrounding Don 3 has escalated after Film Federation of India chief TP Aggarwal challenged a FWICE ban order in court. The development adds a new chapter to the controversy and could have wider implications for the film industry's governing bodies.

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Ranveer Singh's Don 3 dispute reaches court (PC: Twitter)

The controversy surrounding Don 3 has now moved beyond industry discussions and entered the legal arena. A major development has emerged after senior producer TP Aggarwal decided to challenge the actions taken against Ranveer Singh in connection with the film. The dispute has sparked debate across Bollywood about whether film bodies have the authority to issue non-cooperation directives against artists. With legal proceedings now underway, the matter is expected to draw attention from producers, actors and industry associations alike.

TP Aggarwal moves court against FWICE and IMPPA

Veteran producer TP Aggarwal has filed a petition before the Bombay Civil Court at Dindoshi against the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA). In his plea, Aggarwal has argued that neither an individual nor an organisation has the authority to impose a ban or issue a non-cooperation directive against members of the film fraternity.

Speaking about the matter, Aggarwal stated that such actions fall outside the powers of industry bodies. He also pointed out that this is not the first time he has challenged such directives. According to him, filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah and he had previously approached the court over similar issues. He said, “They had no business to do this,” he said, adding that the first hearing for their petition against FWICE and IMPPA is tomorrow, i.e., on June 2.

Why did the controversy begin?

The legal challenge comes shortly after FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh. The action was taken amid the actor’s dispute with Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment regarding his exit from Don 3. Earlier, FWICE had also written to IMPPA and the Producers Guild of India (PGI), seeking a framework that could help protect producers from similar situations in the future. The move indicated growing concern within the industry about project disruptions and financial losses caused by last-minute exits.

TP Aggarwal’s statement on creative freedom

Commenting further on the petition, Aggarwal emphasised the importance of resolving disputes through legal and professional mechanisms rather than public directives. he said, “The film industry thrives on collaboration, and it is important that matters of this nature are addressed through proper legal and professional channels. Any attempt to discourage people from working with an individual should not be taken lightly. Such actions can have far-reaching consequences for livelihoods and creative freedom, and therefore must be dealt with in a fair, transparent, and lawful manner.”

Aggarwal’s opinion carries significant weight given his long association with the industry. He served as the president of IMPPA for 17 years and has been elected President of the Film Federation of India four times. He currently serves as patron of both FFI and IMPPA.

Also read: Ram Gopal Varma calls FWICE ‘outdated system’, backs Ranveer Singh in Don 3 dispute

What led to FWICE’s non-cooperation directive?

On May 25, FWICE announced a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh after claiming that the actor repeatedly failed to respond to invitations seeking his personal appearance to discuss the Don 3 issue. At the time, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit stated, “On April 11, Farhan filed a complaint that three weeks before the unit was to leave for the shoot, Ranveer left the movie.”

The Don 3 dispute explained

The heart of the controversy lies in Ranveer Singh’s exit from Don 3. The actor reportedly stepped away from the project in December 2025 despite having signed on to headline the film nearly two years earlier. Excel Entertainment, which is backing the project, has sought Rs 45 crore in damages from the actor. The production company claims the amount reflects pre-production expenses incurred before Singh’s departure.