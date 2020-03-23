Spending most of the time at home due to coronavirus quarantine, Bollywood actors and power-couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are utilising their time at home well by eating healthy and working out together. Taking to Instagram, Ranveer shared a mushy picture with wife Deepika after they worked out together. While Deepika looks hot in bralette, Ranveer looks dapper in orange sleeveless t-shirt.

In the picture, Deepika can be seen in all smiles while Ranveer makes a quirky face. Sharing the post, he wrote, “Double the Endorphin-rush when she’s around! 💕💕#homegymbuddies 🏋🏻‍♀️🏋🏻 my #mondaymotivation @deepikapadukone.” (sic)

Take a look at the photo here:



Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will be seen together sharing the screen in ’83. Speaking of the film, it is directed by Kabir Khan and essays former India skipper Kapil Dev’s captaincy in leading the Indian cricket team to victory against the West Indies in the World Cup final in 1983. Ranveer will essay Kapil’s role in the film. Deepika will be playing the role of Ranveer’s on-screen wife.

This is Ranveer and Deepika’s first film together after their wedding last year. The couple previously co-starred in megahits Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

Talking about COVID-19, icipated in voluntary lockdown to tackle the spread of deadly pandemic coronavirus. Several states and union territories are in a state of quarantine over high contagious virus spread. Over 340,000 people have been affected with over 400 people infected in India. As the coronavirus cases in the country crossed 400 with fresh cases being reported from Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, a number of state governments have on Sunday announced to impose complete lockdown in their states as part of the preventive measures.

On Monday, the government announced that all domestic flights will stop operating from March 24 midnight.