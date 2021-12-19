Actor Ranveer Singh will play former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev in the film, posted a video of his father-in-law and former badminton star Prakash Padukone discussing the 1983 World Cup. Prakash was playing professional badminton in Denmark at the time and was trying to receive the news of the final match on the radio when Ranveer posted the video on Instagram.Also Read - 83: Not Ranveer Singh But Arjun Kapoor Was Director Kabir Khan's First Choice For Kapil Dev?

Ranveer captioned the clip: "The Living Legend of Badminton, a World Champion himself & my dear father-in-law Prakash Padukone, cherishes the memories of the 1983 World Cup triumph! '83' RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Also in 3D. #ThisIs83"

Take a look:

Reminiscing about the ‘unbelievable’ feeling, Prakash says in the clip: “25th June 1983, was a landmark day in the history of Indian sports. India won the world cup for the first time, most unexpectedly! We were in Denmark at that time. I was playing professional badminton. I couldn’t see the match live. Trying to get the news either from the radio or BBC.”

The father of Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone added, “When we heard that India had won the world cup, I think it was unbelievable. India had beaten the mighty West Indies in those days. That was a turning point for Indian cricket. From what was a sport, became a religion.”

‘ 83‘ highlights India winning the 1983 World Cup under the leadership of the legendary Kapil Dev, played by Ranveer. The film is all set to release theatrically worldwide on December 23.

