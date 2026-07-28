Ranveer Singh’s hilarious reaction to flirting woman steals the spotlight on set, says ‘Main do bacche…’

Ranveer Singh's playful personality was on full display as he delivered a hilarious one-liner during a candid on-set moment, leaving those around him in splits.

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Ranveer Singh jokingly reminds woman he’s about to become a father of two (PC: Twitter)

Ranveer Singh is once again winning the internet, this time not for a film but for his quick wit and charming personality. A behind-the-scenes video from a commercial shoot has gone viral on social media, showing the actor sharing a lighthearted exchange with a fellow actor on set. His playful response left everyone laughing and quickly caught the attention of fans online. The clip comes at a happy time for Ranveer and wife Deepika Padukone, who are preparing to welcome their second child after becoming parents to daughter Dua in September 2024.

Viral behind-the-scenes clip grabs attention

The now-viral video was shared by actor Deeksha Narang, who revealed that it was filmed during an April 2026 campaign shoot for SuperYou and Starbucks. The collaboration introduced protein-infused cold foam coffees across more than 500 stores in the country.

Sharing the video, Deeksha recalled how she decided to strike up a conversation with Ranveer after the coffee blender stopped working, creating an awkward silence on set. Explaining the incident, she wrote, “Happened in April 2026 Shoot for @be.superyou * @starbucks. And the director said be natural, be you. As an actor, i saw opportunity to talk to him when the blender for coffee was busted.”

Deeksha further said, “The room had awkward silence so as an intelligent woman, i just filled the silence. And well it felt like a chemistry lab. Proper measurements se bnai jarhi thi coffee. And i said ‘chemistry for coffee’. He thought ‘chemistry of love’. Vo bhi sahi hi hai, i am lady RANVEER SINGH. What a surreal experience. Talked to him 4 times that day.”The candid interaction has since become one of the most talked-about celebrity videos online.

See viral video of Ranveer SIngh here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deeksha Narang (@deekshanarang_theshagirl)

Ranveer Singh’s witty reply steals the show

During the fun conversation, Deeksha continued chatting with Ranveer to keep the atmosphere lively. After listening to her playful comments, the actor paused for a moment before smiling and delivering a line that instantly made everyone on set laugh. Ranveer joked, “Kitna flirt kar rahi ho. Main do bacche ka baap banne wala hoon yaar.”

His humorous response and natural comic timing quickly won over social media users, with many praising the actor for keeping the interaction light and entertaining.

Fans flood social media with reactions

The viral clip received plenty of reactions across Instagram and X. Many users appreciated Ranveer’s sense of humour, while others were curious about the conversation that led to his funny reply. One user commented, “Can someone tell what did the girls say?!”Another wrote, “The way he crossed his fingers.” Another Instagram user added, “We see the tricep bro.”

What’s next for Ranveer Singh?

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh has been enjoying a successful phase. His recent films Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge helmed by Aditya Dhar, performed exceptionally well at the box office and became among the biggest commercial successes of his career. The actor is currently working on Pralay, a zombie thriller directed by Jai Mehta. Kalyani Priyadarshan has been cast opposite Ranveer in the upcoming film.