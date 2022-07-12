Ranveer VS Wild: Actor Ranveer Singh has joined the league of Bollywood celebrities to join Bear Grylls on Netflix in Ranveer Vs Wild. This time around, Ranveer involved the audience via an interactive virtual format where viewers selected what kind of tasks will Ranveer have to complete during the entire journey. As usual, Ranveer Vs Wild with Bear Grylls was an amusing ride where the actor dodged bears and braved harsh terrain. He also went into a Siberian forest in search of a rare flower. Amid all this, Ranveer decided to start off a meme trend with himself as the subject. The template is a photo of Ranveer with folded hands with a caption in Hindi typed in English script that roughly translates to, “I’m dead scared but the hail the divine”.Also Read - Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Share Glimpses From His Birthday Trip In US & It's All About Bike Rides, Fun-Filled Hikes And Romance- See Pics & Videos

That was enough for the netizens to launch a counter meme salvo and share their own experiences of the same feeling. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif - List of Bollywood Stars And Their Quirky Superstitions

Take a look:

When daddy asks me what’s your phone password pic.twitter.com/5evAgFPqkt — ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ (@Biryani___) July 10, 2022

When the principal calls you to her office & you have no idea what you did pic.twitter.com/1bJD5we2CV — Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) July 10, 2022

On the way back home after a spikes haircut pic.twitter.com/FUJRMMEBPK — Divyansh ॐ (@shrmajii) July 10, 2022

Jb kisi reason ki wjh mohalle ki dukan se ciggerate Leni pde tb mai pic.twitter.com/pPAtRSgroI — Vibh (@vibh_vaibh) July 10, 2022

When your dad asks you to bring your phone pic.twitter.com/WXKZ2jfbvq — CHILLI (@Not_your_Pandaa) July 10, 2022

me every time i bunk a class pic.twitter.com/HjqDIv1ula — shaurya (@Shauryaa_7) July 10, 2022

Me on PTM day knowing that my exams didn’t go well :- pic.twitter.com/xTtwZ73uDD — Priyaanka (@Priyank_hahaha) July 10, 2022

When someone texts me ‘free hokr call karna jaruri baat karni hai’ Introvert me : pic.twitter.com/tYvOvEys5Q — Aalsi ladki 🇮🇳 (@lazyy_girll) July 10, 2022

When i accidentally send “hy baby” in family WhatsApp group pic.twitter.com/JUoZbpslra — HARSH ⚡ (@harsh_jaipurkar) July 10, 2022

When it’s my result date 🥺 pic.twitter.com/UZha79vL5o — Sukoon 🎧 (@sukoon1111) July 10, 2022

M exams ke time bhi yahi bolti hun 🤣 — ꨄ︎ (@Sugarsayss) July 10, 2022

Jis din Ranveer ghar se Deepika ka ghagra pehan ke chala jaaye aur phir ghar jaane ka time ho tab 😂 pic.twitter.com/Wgb5IphYyY — Paapsee Tannu (@iamparodyyy) July 10, 2022