Ranveer VS Wild: Actor Ranveer Singh has joined the league of Bollywood celebrities to join Bear Grylls on Netflix in Ranveer Vs Wild. This time around, Ranveer involved the audience via an interactive virtual format where viewers selected what kind of tasks will Ranveer have to complete during the entire journey. As usual, Ranveer Vs Wild with Bear Grylls was an amusing ride where the actor dodged bears and braved harsh terrain. He also went into a Siberian forest in search of a rare flower. Amid all this, Ranveer decided to start off a meme trend with himself as the subject. The template is a photo of Ranveer with folded hands with a caption in Hindi typed in English script that roughly translates to, “I’m dead scared but the hail the divine”.Also Read - Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Share Glimpses From His Birthday Trip In US & It's All About Bike Rides, Fun-Filled Hikes And Romance- See Pics & Videos
That was enough for the netizens to launch a counter meme salvo and share their own experiences of the same feeling. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif - List of Bollywood Stars And Their Quirky Superstitions
Take a look:
Also Read - Uorfi Javed Reacts to Ranveer Singh Calling Her Fashion Icon, 'I'm Feeling Like Deepika Padukone' - Watch Viral Video