Mumbai: Bollywood’s hottest and charming actor Ranveer Singh, who is gearing up for his upcoming sports drama ‘83 on Sunday treated fans to smiling sun-kissed pictures of himself posing on the cricket field. The actor took to his official Instagram account and shared a couple of pictures as he flaunted his charming smile. The sunkissed photos show Ranveer Singh dressed in an all-black ensemble. The Gully Boy actor looked smart and suave as he strikes poses on the field. Completing the look with black ripped jeans, a black tee, and black sports shoes, the star exudes style and confidence in the latest picture posts. He accessorised his look with a stud earring, chunky jet-black sunglasses, a watch, and a neckpiece. Also Read - 'Peek-a-Boo'! Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Give Visual Treat To Their Fans With Their Mushy Picture

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s photos from cricket ground here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)



Ranveer Singh did not share any context but simply shared the photos with his fans. Quite an active social media user, the Band Baja Baarat star keeps on updating fans on his activities by posting pictures and videos. Earlier, he joined the Brawn Munde bandwagon and left netizens awestruck by showcasing his chiseled physique in a picture post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)



Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranveer will be soon seen in the upcoming sports drama ’83 where he will share screen space with his wife and superstar Deepika Padukone. In the movie, Ranveer will essay the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev who led India to its first Cricket World Cup victory back in 1983. While Deepika will play his wife Romi Bhatia. The film will be releasing in the theatres on June 4, 2021.

Apart from ’83, Ranveer Singh also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus’in the pipeline.