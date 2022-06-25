Ranveer on a Mission to Find Rare Flower For Deepika: Ranveer Singh and British adventurer Bear Grylls are set for a roller coaster journey to explore the wilderness of dense forest, caves, braving amidst bears, wolves, snakes and other deadly creatures. Ranveer wants to get a rare flower for wife Deepika Padukone for which he is set on a jungle cruise. Ranveer shared the latest trailer of his interactivr adventure series Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls, on his social media handles. Ranveer captioned his post as, “Ab @ranveersingh ki zindagi aap ke haath mein! Button dabao and unhe bachao! 🥵😅 #RanveerVsWildWithBearGrylls, Netflix India’s first interactive show drops on July 8th.”Also Read - Hrithik Roshan to Shraddha Kapoor - 5 Bollywood Stars Who Run Successful Businesses

Check out his post by Ranveer shared on his Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Ranveer Confesses Love For Deepika

Ranveer can be seen saying in the trailer, “Pyaar ke liye log chaand taare tod ke laate hain, main Deepika ke liye ek phool tod ke laane waala hoon. Woh bahut special phool hai, woh kabhi marta nahi hai, bilkul meri pyaar ki tarah. (People move heaven and earth for love, I’m going to find a special flower for Deepika. Like my love for her, it never dies.)” Ranveer confessing his love for Deepika also added, “Baby, tu duniya ghum le, mere jaisa aashiq tere ko milega nahi. Meri har saans me jo taaqat hai na, wo aapke pyaar ki hai (Baby you won’t find a lover like me anywhere in the world. The strength that I have is from your love).” Also Read - Deepika Padukone Dazzles In An Ivory White Gown With A Plunging Neckline, Poses With Rami Malek, Yasmine Sabri In Madrid- See Pics & Videos

Ranveer in the end of the trailer is seen rock climbing along with Bear Grylls. Ranveer tells Grylls, “Will you say something with me?” Ranveer and Grylls both chant together ‘Jai Bajrang Bali (Hail Lord Hanuman).’

Ranveer vs Wild is Netflix India’s first interactive show and it will premier on Netflix from July 8 onwards.

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s The Comedy Of Errors.



