Ranvir Shorey Mourns Father KD Shorey's Death: Ranvir Singh's father filmmaker Krishan Dev Shorey (also referred to as KD Shorey) passed away at the age of 92. The veteran was an actor, director and producer during the 70s, 80s and late 90s. Ranvir took to his social media handles to write a heart-wrenching note on his father's demise. The actor shared a picture of his Dad and wrote an emotional caption on his post. Ranveer informed through his post that his father KD Shorey breathed his last on Friday, September 16, last night.

RANVIR SHOREY CALLS HIS FATHER ‘GREATEST SOURCE OF INSPIRATION’

Ranvir captioned his post as, "My beloved father, Krishan Dev Shorey, passed away peacefully last night at the ripe old age of 92, surrounded by his children and grand children. He leaves behind wonderful memories and many admirers. I have lost my greatest source of inspiration and protection." Ranvir's friends and fans wrote condolences on his father's death.

My beloved father, Krishan Dev Shorey, passed away peacefully last night at the ripe old age of 92, surrounded by his children and grand children. He leaves behind wonderful memories and many admirers. I have lost my greatest source of inspiration and protection. pic.twitter.com/rj2pkvHtmx — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) September 17, 2022

KD Shorey had acted in, directed and produced films like Umar Qaid (1975), Maha-Yuddh (1998) and Bad Aur Badnaam (1984). He also produced Zinda Dil (1975) and Be-Raham (1980).

