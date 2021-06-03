Mumbai: Ranvir Shorey talked about his relationship with his ex-wife Konkona Sensharma and mentioned that they share a cordial relationship. Ranvir and Konkona who got married in 2010, parted ways in 2015. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's Male Version! Ranvir Shorey Gives Back To Trolls Who Try To Roast Him Over His 'Rahul Gandhi' Tweet

In an exclusive conversation with india.com, Ranvir was asked about his relationship with Konkona now and if the two share feedback on each other's work. To this, Ranvir mentioned that the two actors share a cordial relationship but do not discuss everything. "We have a cordial relationship and occasionally we share some feedback but it's not like we discuss everything, our relationship is cordial," he said. Ranvir also talked about his son and said that he does not encourage his child to see his work since he wants him to see Ranvir as a father. "I keep my son away from all this. I don't encourage and show him my work. I would want him to see me as a father and not as an actor. Maybe once he grows up, he can see whatever he wants, But I have never encouraged him to see my work," he added.

Ranvir and Konkona starred together in several films including Aaja Nachle, Mixed Doubles and Traffic Signal. Ranvir also featured in Konkona's directorial debut, A Death in the Gunj. The duo got married in 2010 away from the media attention. However, they parted ways in 2015 when their son Haroon was already four years old.

In September last year, Ranvir responded to a question about remarrying Konkona during an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter. “I love @konkonas as Director and Actor… Will you guys ever get married again… #AskRanvir,” a fan asked to which Ranvir simply reacted with a number of laughing emojis.