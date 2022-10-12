Bollywood and Punjabi rapper Badshah, who separated from his wife Jasmine almost two years ago, is reportedly dating Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi. According to reports, Badshah and Isha have been dating for almost a year but they are keeping their relationship low profile as they want to take things slow. Badshah met Isha at a party through their mutual friend and hit it off instantly, reports Pinkvilla.Also Read - Apple Uses Badshah’s Song Voodoo to Unveil AirPods Pro 2, Desis Are Super Thrilled | Watch

Badshah’s fans are keen to know about Isha Rikhi as they have searched for her. Isha Rikhi, who is from Chandigarh, has worked in films such as Nawaabzaade, What The Jatt and Do Dooni Panj. Badshah and Isha met at a party where they figured out how much similar they are. “They figured out that they have familiar taste in films and music, so they vibed together. Badshah and Isha have already told about their relationship to their respective families,” the Pinkvilla report quoted. Also Read - Kala Chashma Singer Alleges Badshah Did Not Give Him Any Credit: 'Never Mentioned My Name'

Badshah has apparently told his family about Isha and they have happily accepted her. A source close to Badshah said, “It’s been a year that rapper is seeing a Punjabi actress. Badshah met Isha Rikhi at a party of their common friend. The lovebirds instantly hit it off. At a party, they figured out that they have familiar taste in films and music, so they vibed together. The couple wants to take things slowly as of now. But as a matter of fact, Badshah and Isha have already told about their relationship to their respective families. And everyone is happy about it.” Also Read - NPCI Ropes In Rapper Badshah To Promote 'UPI Chalega' Campaign | Check Details Here

Isha Rikhi’s pictures on Instagram

Badshah has a daughter Jessemy Grace Masih Singh with his former wife. Post the pandemic, Jasmine reportedly shifted base to London along with their daughter.