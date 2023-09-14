Home

Rapper Chaitnya Sharma on Being Rejected For MC Sher in Gully Boy: ‘I Auditioned But…’ | EXCLUSIVE

Actor-rapper, Chaitnya Sharma revealed he was rejected for the role of MC Sher in Gully Boy. In an exclusive interview with India.com, he recalled how he felt after Siddhant Chaturvedi bagged the role and why director, Zoya Akhtar didn't consider him her first choice.

Chaitnya Sharma popularly known as SlowCheeta is a rapper, actor and music composer. Married to Masaan actress Shweta Tripathi, this young actor has also been a part of big-budget films including Zoya Akhtar’s directorial Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. He played the character of a rapper in the musical drama. Not in the forefront, but Chaitnya revealed his experience of Gully Boy and recalled how he couldn’t bag the role of MC Sher, played by actor Siddhanth Chaturvedi.

‘Zoya Akhtar Said I was Unfit For The Role’: Chaitnya Sharma

In an exclusive interaction with India.com, Chaitnya Sharma shared how director Zoya Akhtar felt that he was physically unfit for the role. He recalled ‘I was damn excited when I heard about MC Sher, I felt I’ll be playing myself (i.e. the rapper), but things didn’t work out.” He added that he was unable to pass the look test, “When Zoya met me she said you don’t look like MC Sher, you need to look in a certain way, you are physically unfit for the role.” Later, when he watched the film, he revealed that he understood why Siddhant Chaturvedi was perfect for the role.

But, Zoya commended his audition and further asked him to play the other rapper instead. “Although I wasn’t selected for the role of MC Sher, but Zoya still wanted me in the film. She asked me to play a rapper only, who had to insult Ranveer Singh in a competition and I agreed to the part.” Although the role of MC Sher was passed on to Siddhant Chaturvedi, the actor managed to woe the makers with his audition.

‘I am Not Intimidated by My Wife Shweta Tripathi’s Success’, Says Chaitnya Sharma

Chaitnya recently collaborated with his wife Shweta Tripathi on a music album Mohabhat. The actor shared his onscreen experience of working with his wife for the first time, “The best thing I could ask for, I was most comfortable working with my wife rather than any other actor”. He spoke how proud he is of his wife’s achievements and feels that she is truly a star in the house. Sharma said, “I don’t feel intimidated by my wife’s success. She has truly worked hard, and it has been 15 years of her in the showbusiness, I have seen her struggles and all she has been through. So, no intimidation only celebration.”

Shweta Tripathi and Chaitnya Sharma got hitched in 2018. The couple first met during a stage performance in New Delhi and shared the return flight to Mumbai where they fell in love. After dating for years, Chaitnya asked Shweta for marriage.

Shweta Tripathi is best known for starring in the critically acclaimed Masaan, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Richa Chadha. She also starred in both the seasons of Amazon Prime Video’s Mirzapur, also starring Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi. She also featured in films such as Haraamkhor, Gone Kesh and Cargo, opposite Vikrant Massey.

Chaitnya Sharma has been a part of high-grossing films like Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He played a small role in Irfan Khan’s Karwaan. He has also been part of various music albums including Mohabat ft. Amit Trivedi.

