Rapper Flipperachi breaks his silence on the possibility of new Fa9la Song in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, 'There might...'

Rapper Flipperachi breaks his silence on the possibility of another Fa9la track in Ranveer Singh’s upcoming Dhurandhar 2, addressing fan speculation and excitement.

The first Dhurandhar film became an instant sensation, thanks not only to its gripping storyline but also to the pulsating soundtrack that set audiences buzzing. Among these tracks, Fa9la stood out, played during Akshaye Khanna’s foot-tapping entry, instantly catching the attention of viewers. From cinema halls to social media, the song went viral, inspiring dance videos, reactions, and repeat listens, while bringing Bahraini singer-producer Flipperachi into the spotlight for Indian audiences.

Flipperachi speaks about Dhurandhar 2

In a recent chat with India Today, Flipperachi addressed fan curiosity about his involvement in the sequel. “I was going to keep it a surprise, but I guess there’s something. I wouldn’t want to tell you everything about it, but yeah, there might be something, yes.” His words have left fans excited and speculating about the music of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which is slated for release on March 19, 2026, during Eid.

Who Is Flipperachi?

Born Hussam Aseem, Flipperachi is a Bahraini rapper who has emerged as one of the most promising voices in Arab hip-hop. Discovering his passion for music at the age of 12, he honed his rap skills as a teenager and began his professional career in 2003. Over the years, he has collaborated with artists across the globe. Recognized for his talent, Flipperachi won the Bahraini Artist of the Year award in 2024. Some of his biggest hits include Ee Laa, Shino AlKalam Hatha, Shoofha, and Nayda.

Dhurandhar’s box office triumph

The first Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, features a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera and Naveen Kaushik. Despite a slight dip in Monday collections, the film earned Rs 1240 crore worldwide, surpassing the lifetime earnings of Shah Rukh Khan’s, Pathaan and Jawan, making it the second highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, just behind Aamir Khan’s Dangal.

What to expect From the sequel?

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge was filmed simultaneously with the first part and will see a pan-India release, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions, to cater to growing demand. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if Flipperachi’s music will once again leave an impact, especially with the anticipation surrounding a potential new track following the massive popularity of Fa9la.

