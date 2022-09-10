Honey Singh Divorce: Rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh and his wife Shalini Talwar have reportedly divorced after 21 years of marriage. Shalini said that her husband and his family had abused her on multiple occasions in various ways, including physical, verbal, mental, and emotional. The couple had time to reconsider their choice to split up after the case was filed with the court last year.Also Read - Yo Yo Honey Singh Gets Court Notice After His Wife Shalini Files Fresh Plea, Deets Inside

HONEY SINGH PAYS Rs 1 CRORE ALIMONY AFTER DIVORCE

Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar struck a divorce agreement at the Saket family court in Delhi on Thursday, September 8. The case was resolved in court after the duo made counterclaims. The rapper presented Shalini Talwar with a check for Rs 1 crore as alimony. The following motion will be heard at the case's next hearing on March 20, 2023.

HONEY SINGH REFUSES HARASSMENT ALLEGATION

Shalini Talwar testified in court that Honey Singh had repeatedly beaten her over the past few years and that she had to continually live in terror of him and his family because they had threatened to hurt her physically. Honey Singh made a comment regarding the domestic violence case on social media earlier. He denied all of the accusations and referred to them as 'false and malicious.'

Honey Singh’s Instagram Post:

